Pets of the Week: Stormy & Mr. Peebles

Pets of the Week is a special feature to highlight those who are ready for adoption from the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Stormy, 2 years, Female, DNA TESTED: American Staffordshire, Golden and Labrador Retriever, Yorkshire Terrier Mix

Hi, I’m Stormy! I’m a little girl with a lot of energy! I would love to do a meet-and-greet with your dog, but I like to chase cats too much to live with them! I would not do well with kids under 12, but I LOVE grown-ups. They have a calm energy I need and appreciate. I’m looking for a fur-ever friend with the time and willingness to patiently teach me house skills and keep me busy with long walks and lots of playtime.

Mr. Peebles, Senior, Male

Heya, I’m Mr. Peebles. I may be old, but I still have LOADS of playful energy left in me. I’m just a round fur-ball of fun who would love to be your new fur-ever friend!



The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. For more information, call 778-2638 or visit the shelter's website here.