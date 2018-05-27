Pets of the Week: Thurston & Sage
Pets of the Week features animals that are ready for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.
Thurston, 1 to 3 years, Male, Beagle
Hi, I’m Thurston! I am a total beagle’s beagle, with a loud voice, and a nose for hunting. I have a strong chase drive, so I’d probably do best in a home without cats. I would make an excellent hunter’s companion!
Sage, 4 to 6 years, Female
I’m a sweet and beautiful girl who would love to curl up in your lap!
The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington Call 778-2638 or visit http://fcanimalshelter.org/adopt/pet-of-the-week/ for more information
