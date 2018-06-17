Pets of the Week: Toby & Junior

Pets of the Week features animals that are ready for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Toby, 1 year, Male, Staffy Mix

Hi there, I’m Toby! I’m a super sweet guy who loves cuddles and people! I’m not quite sure how I feel about other dogs, but no cats, please! I have a laid-back temperament, so I’d be a great fit for most anyone—come meet me today, and you’ll fall in love just like my new friends at the shelter have!

Junior, 4 to 6 years, Male

Hi, my name is Junior. I’ve lived at the shelter since February, and I think I’m still here because I’m a bit shy—I love to stay on the very top shelf of the cat room where I can watch all the goings on in peace. I’m a sweet guy looking for a quiet home willing to let me just be me. Could that be you?

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington Call 778-2638 or visit http://fcanimalshelter.org/adopt/pet-of-the-week/ for more information