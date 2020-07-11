Pets of the Week: Tucker and Trinity

Pets of the Week features animals that are ready for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Tucker, 4 to 6 Years, Male, Lab Mix

Hi there!!! My name is Tucker! I am a sweet, outgoing, loving, playful, energetic and bouncy guy who loves EVERYONE I meet. I seem to get along really well with everything, but I am super high energy, and am looking for a family that can keep up with me. I LOVE to play fetch. I do have a little bit of separation anxiety here at the shelter, but it would probably be easy to manage in an active home that is with me most of the time.

Trinity, 1 to 3 Years, Female

Hi! My name is Trinity. I am a shy girl who takes a little while to warm up to new people, but I love treats and love chicken. I came to the shelter with a broken front leg which unfortunately could not be saved, but I do not let that slow me down! I am looking for a quiet home that understands my limits, and that has the patience to help me come out of my shell.

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington Call 778-2638 or visit http://fcanimalshelter.org/ for more information.