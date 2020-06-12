Pets of the Week: Winston and Emma

Pets of the Week features animals that are ready for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Winston, 2 Years, Male

Beagle, Lab, Pitbull Mix

Hello there! My name is Winston. I am a sweet, outgoing boy who LOVES to be around people. I love toys and am very playful. I am VERY vocal and would not be a good fit for an apartment, I talk too much. I would love to do a meet and greet with your dog to see if we can be friends, however I prefer small dogs to big dogs. I think that cats make good toys to chase and need to go to a home without feline friends. I would do best in a home with older children.

Emma, Senior, Female

Oh, hello. My name is Emma. I am a sweet but shy older gal who is looking for a quiet home for my golden years. I am sweet but very overwhelmed with my new surroundings here at the shelter. I am very finicky about my litter box habits.

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington Call 778-2638 or visit http://fcanimalshelter.org for more information.