Pets of the Week: Winston & Jack Sparrow

Pets of the Week is a special feature to highlight those who are ready for adoption from the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Winston

7+ years, DNA TESTED: Boxer Mix

Hey there, I’m Winston! I’m a pretty laid-back older gentle giant with excellent leash manners, and I even know some basic commands like “sit” and “paw”. Even though I’m a little older, I still love to play—but I’m great about listening when playtime is over. I need a home with lots of room for me to run. I bark and bark when I see a cat, so I’d probably do best in a home without them, and because I’m an older dog, I would prefer to live without the commotion of small children.

Jack Sparrow

4 to 6 years, Male

My name is Jack Sparrow! I'm a feisty middle-aged kitty with a little bit of the devil inside. I’d like to find a home where I can safely unleash my inner pirate, staging sneak attacks, and caterwauling to my heart’s content. If you want hours of entertainment provided by your pet, then I’m your guy!

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. For more information, call 778-2638 or visit the shelter's website here.