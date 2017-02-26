Pets of the Week: Winston & Jack

Pets of the Week is a special feature to highlight those who are ready for adoption from the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Winston, 7+ years, breed unknown

Hey there, I’m Winston! I’m a pretty laid-back older gentle giant with excellent leash manners, and I even know some basic commands like “sit” and “paw.” Even though I’m a little older, I still love to play—but I’m great about listening when playtime is over. I like to be the top dog, so I want to live in a home where I'm the only animal.

Black Jack, 4-6 years, male

Hi there! My name is Black Jack! I'm a sweet middle-aged kitty looking for my new fur-ever home. I'm a little bit on the shy side until I get to know you. If you like a cat that's a little bit of a conversationalist, please come meet me at the shelter

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. For more information, call 778-2638 or visit the shelter's website here. Donate to support our furry friends here!