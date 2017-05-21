Pets of the Week: Winston & Joey

Pets of the Week is a special feature to highlight those who are ready for adoption from the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Winston

7+ years, DNA TESTED: Boxer Mix

Adoption Fee: $150

Hey there, I’m Winston! I’m a pretty laid-back older gentle giant with excellent leash manners, and I even know some basic commands like “sit” and “paw”. Even though I’m a little older, I still love to play—but I’m great about listening when playtime is over. I need a home with lots of room for me to run. I bark and bark when I see a cat, so I’d probably do best in a home without them, and because I’m an older dog, I would prefer to live without the commotion of small children.

Joey

4 to 6 years, Male

Hiya, I’m Joey! I’m a super sweet and snuggly guy -- don’t let my grumpy countenance fool you! I’m looking for a fur-ever lap to cuddle in; can it be yours?

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. For more information, call 778-2638 or visit the shelter's website here. Donate to support our furry friends here!