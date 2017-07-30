Pets of the Week: Zonder & Lucky

Pets of the Week is a special feature to highlight those who are ready for adoption from the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Zonder 8 years, Male

Breed Unconfirmed

Heya, I’m Zonder, or call me “Z” for short! I’m a big loveable guy, and I have no idea I’m not a small dog—that’s why I keep trying to climb into the first available lap I can find for hugs and snuggles. I like kids, and I’d love to meet your dog, but no cats, please! I’m happiest when I can snuggle with my person and get lots of rump scratches and back pats!

Lucky

1 to 3 years, Male

Hiiii, I’m Lucky! I’m the sweetest boy you’ll find in the cat room! Don’t mind my bald spots; the friendly staff here had to shave off some mats when I arrived, but they promise my fur will grow back as beautiful as ever!

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. For more information, call 778-2638 or visit the shelter's website here.