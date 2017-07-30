Pets of the Week: Zonder & Lucky
Pets of the Week is a special feature to highlight those who are ready for adoption from the Franklin County Animal Shelter.
Zonder 8 years, Male
Breed Unconfirmed
Heya, I’m Zonder, or call me “Z” for short! I’m a big loveable guy, and I have no idea I’m not a small dog—that’s why I keep trying to climb into the first available lap I can find for hugs and snuggles. I like kids, and I’d love to meet your dog, but no cats, please! I’m happiest when I can snuggle with my person and get lots of rump scratches and back pats!
Hiiii, I’m Lucky! I’m the sweetest boy you’ll find in the cat room! Don’t mind my bald spots; the friendly staff here had to shave off some mats when I arrived, but they promise my fur will grow back as beautiful as ever!
The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. For more information, call 778-2638 or visit the shelter's website here.
