Pets of the Weeks: Rico & Mabel

Pets of the Week features animals that are ready for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Rico, 1 Year, Male, Pointer Mix

Hi, I'm Rico! I'm an extremely energetic pup who loves to give hugs. I'm still trying to learn manners, so I'm looking for a forever home that will be patient with me.

Mabel, Senior, Female

Hello, my name is Mabel. I am a sweet older gal hoping to find a quiet house to spend my senior years. I am a little weary of strangers at first, but I love attention and head scratches, and warm up to new people quick.

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington Call 778-2638 or visit http://fcanimalshelter.org/adopt/pet-of-the-week/ for more information