Phillips Elementary School organization seeks new members

PHILLIPS - The Phillips Parent Teacher Organization is gearing up for an exciting 2019-2020 school year and is currently seeking new members to join our organization.

The PTO was started up again last school year after a brief break and had several fun events and fundraisers: a Fall Fest complete with games, prizes and free refreshments; a February Break sledding party at the school with cookies and cocoa; a sign-painting workshop with Wilton-based Rustic Elegance; a Fedco seed sale fundraiser; CLYNK bottle drive; $400 donation to a local scholarship; and the purchase of extra school snacks to help the children of Phillips Elementary power through their spring testing.

The organization is hoping to do all this again for 2019-2020, with the addition of a food drive to benefit the local food pantry, raffle fundraiser, Crayola marker recycling program and a special end-of-the-year BBQ to celebrate the graduating 8th grade class. Other long-term plans include the development of a school garden to foster a love and understanding of healthy, locally grown food and the improvement of the school playground.

The first meeting is set for Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 5:30 p.m. at the Phillips school. Want to help, but don’t have time to make it to meetings? We’re always seeking volunteers for events. Also, keep an eye out for upcoming fundraisers, and don’t forget to clip your Box Tops for Education, which can be dropped off at the newspaper stand in Edmunds Market or in the school lobby. The P.T.O. gets 10 cents for every box top.

We hope to see you at our first meeting and wish you a joyful, safe start to the new school year!

For more information, please email us at PhillipsSchoolPTO@gmail.com