Phillips Fire Chief receives recognition from town, department staff

PHILLIPS - Resigning Phillips Fire Department Chief Mark Rousseau joined the department in 1998. He served 13 years as Command Officer. He served as Chief from February of 2016 through December of 2018.

During his command the department saw the receipt of a 1987 Federal Motors Hurricane Pumper truck sold to the Town of Phillips for $1.00 and acting in-kind, passed the 1987 Grumman Fire Truck to the Salem Fire Department.

Keeping safety of the Fire Fighters in mind, Mark worked with equipment suppliers and financing to arrange the purchase of the updated SCBA (Self Contained Breathing Apparatus) equipment and its essential compressor.

Mark cites lack of sufficient time to devote to the responsibilities of Fire Chief due to a recent promotion in the Maine Forest Service.

The Phillips Fire Station department, Town Manager and Selectmen were able to present a recognition plaque to resigning Mark, stating in appreciative recognition of your many years of dedicated service to the Phillips Municipal Volunteer Fire Department and as its Chief from 2016-2018.