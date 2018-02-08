Franklin Countys First News

Phillips Strong Lions receive awards

Posted by • February 8, 2018 •

Left to right is Lion Bruce Godin, Lion Tom Gray, Lion Janet White, Lion Mel Galusha, Zone Chair Lion Sally Iverson and 1st Vice District Governor Neil Iverson.

PHILLIPS - Recently, the Phillips Strong Lions Club and some of its members received a series of awards for their work within the community.

The club received an Excellence Award for 2016-2017 and a Centennial Service Challenge Award for 2016-2017. Secretary Janet White received a Chevron Award for more than 15 years of service and Lincoln Haines, who was not in attendance, received an Excellence Lapel pin for 2016-2017 for serving as president. Making these presentations was 1st Vice District Governor Neil Iverson and his wife Zone Chair Sally Iverson.

