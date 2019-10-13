Phillips students celebrate Fire Safety and Prevention week

PHILLIPS - Wednesday Oct. 9, the Phillips Fire Department presented a “Learn Not to Burn” Fire Safety & Prevention program at the Phillips Elementary School. This annual event occurs during fire safety week, the second week of October. Topics include the importance of working smoke alarms, having fire escape drills in the home, stop, drop & roll, and determining an outside meeting place in case of a fire. General information was presented to the children for what to do in an emergency, the most common types of fire in the home, and what to expect from the fire department, including how fire fighters look and sound in full turnout gear and air packs.

The students were shown firefighting equipment and they asked questions about firefighting. They were also provided promotional material to take home and discuss fire safety with their family. At lunchtime recess, the children were also given the opportunity to tour the Phillips Fire Department apparatus; a 1989 custom EONE Pumper truck (formerly from Topsham), ENGINE 2. A 1999 International medium duty rescue truck, RESCUE 3. A 2000 Ford 550 brush truck, FORESTRY 1, were present for the show and tell.

The Phillips Fire Department would like to thank the teachers, aides and administration for the opportunity to share the message of fire safety with their classes. Also instrumental in organizing this event was the school nurse, Debbie Russel, whose coordination efforts were essential to make this happen.

For more information about this presentation, the Phillips Fire Department, or to join call Chief Jim Gould 639-3473 or stop by the park street station on Tuesday nights. The chief would like to remind citizens, neighbors and friends to properly maintain all chimneys, flues, or vent pipes prior to the heating season to prevent a possible chimney fire over the winter.