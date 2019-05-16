Phillips summer happenings

PHILLIPS - Despite an on-again, off-again Spring, Phillips and the Sandy River Business Association are gearing up to offer a warm Welcome to Summer on Saturday and Sunday, June 1 and 2.

A central feature of Welcome to Summer is the Lilac Festival held at Sandy River Gardens out on Number 6 Road in Phillips. Owners David and Mary Lou King will offer an attractive array of lilacs, perennials, roses, flowering shrubs, and fruit trees. Visitors to the gardens will not only find summer in full bloom, all visitors will receive a free perennial.

Sandy River Gardens and the Lilac Festival will be open Friday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Music will be on site Saturday, from 10 to 2, and free refreshments will be on hand all weekend.

The seventh annual Welcome to Summer event also offers “Readers and Runners” at the Phillips Public Library including a 5K race on Saturday morning, and a talk by Melissa Coleman, author of This Life is in Your Hands.

Race registration begins at the Library at 9 am, the 5K begins at 10 am, and Ms. Coleman’s presentation begins about 11:15 a.m. at the library following the race awards. Ms. Coleman is also a runner and will be participating in the race.

Also on Saturday, June 1, visitors may stop by Dark Star Fabrics at 30 Main Street to visit “Down Memory Lane”. The event features several fabulous quilts and stories by the quilts’ creator, Avon resident Anne Baker. Ms. Baker will be at Dark Star from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A brand new event is set for Sunday afternoon, June 2, from noon to 4: Called “Phillips Goes to the Dogs”, the event at the Phillips Area Community Center on Depot Street will feature a dog parade, costume contest, talent contest, grilled hot dogs and a movie, “Lady and the Tramp”, at 2 p.m. All free with donations accepted.

Finally, visitors to Phillips may pick up brochures around town and visit 11 listed businesses to have their brochures punched. Those who visit at least five businesses and get their brochure validated will be entered into Grand Prize Drawings. Prizes include a pair of WETSOX from Fox Carlton Pond Camps, a dozen popovers from Pleasant Street Popovers & Pies, a $10 gift certificate from Edmunds Market, a pint of maple syrup from Masterman Farms, a copy of Cornelia “Fly Rod” Crosby, Champion of Maine from author Pam Matthews, two tickets to a 2019 show at the Phillips Area Community Center, a $10 gift certificate from Dark Star Fabrics, a book Enduring Heights from the SRBA, and a $20 gift certificate from Little White Church Antiques. Participants need not be present at the drawing to win.

During the Welcome to Summer weekend a lot of private yard sales take place around town and the Farmer’s Market will be open at the American Legion on Depot Street from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. For more information about Welcome to Summer call Dick or Pam Matthews at 639-2630.