Pie On The Porch bringing live music, pie to Farmington on July 28

FARMINGTON - Pull up a chair, let all your cares drift away as you enjoy a piece of fresh baked pie or strawberry shortcake and an ice cold beverage at Pie On The Porch during downtown Farmington’s Summer Fest celebration.

Sit back and relax in a festive setting of red, white and blue on Saturday, July 28 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Holman Parish House, 227 Main Street, Farmington. Seating will be available on the lawn while live music is performed on the porch. Musical entertainment will begin at 1 p.m. with the beautiful and talented Christine Poulsen, of Belgrade, at the helm as sound engineer, emcee and entertainer. The live musical entertainment will offer up a variety of music styles from local favorites. This year’s lineup kicks off at 1 pm with Chris Poulson. Other performers during the afternoon will include Alan Collins and Scot Swan of Tumbledown, Brent Laflin, Crooked Bill, as well as Liz and Chris Lannon.

In case of rain Pie On The Porch will be held indoors. The cost for a serving of fresh home baked pie, or strawberry shortcake with whipped cream topping and beverage will be $4. Al-a-mode with vanilla ice cream will be available for an additional charge of $.50.

Make a date with family and friends to meet at Pie On The Porch. Unable to sit a-while? Take-outs will be available. Proceeds will benefit the Old South First Congregational Church community service, youth programs and outreach. For more information contact the church office at 207-778-0424.