Pie on the Porch brings live music to Holman House

FARMINGTON - Pull up a chair, let all your cares drift away as you enjoy a piece of fresh baked pie and an ice cold beverage at Pie On The Porch during downtown Farmington’s Summer Fest celebration.

Sit back and relax in a festive on Saturday, July 28 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Holman Parish House at 227 Main Street in Farmington. Seating will be available on the lawn while live music is performed on the porch. Musical entertainment will begin at 1 p.m. with the beautiful and talented Christine Poulson of Belgrade at the helm as sound engineer, emcee and entertainer. The live musical entertainment will offer up a variety of music styles from local favorites. Other performers during the afternoon will include local favorites Crooked Bill, Mia Boynton, Annie Voorhees and Craig Hutchinson, with more to be announced.

In case of rain, Pie On The Porch will be held indoors.

The cost for a serving of fresh home baked pie with whipped cream topping and beverage will be $4. A la mode with vanilla ice cream will be available for an additional charge of 50 cents. Unable to sit a-while? Take-outs will be available.

Proceeds will benefit the Old South First Congregational Church community service, youth programs and outreach. For more information contact the church office at 207-778-0424.