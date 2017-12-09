Pierce House resident celebrates 108th birthday

FARMINGTON - On the 17 of Nov., The Pierce House celebrated Leona Cross's one hundred and eighth birthday. Family, friends of The Pierce House, residents, staff members, student interns as well as the town manager attended the party.

Leona and the town manager showed everyone the gold can she received years ago for being the oldest person in Farmington. This brought smiles and laughter to people's faces. Residents were also very impressed with her age, "108; That's amazing," one of them said smiling.

Leona dressed in bright pink and wearing a corsage, sat in the back of the room near the presents, with customized balloons flying above her with the words, "Happy 108th birthday!" Chocolate was a prevalent gift given to Leona, as she can be seen eating chocolate frequently when you come to The Pierce House. She loves it and for many it gives hope that eating chocolate must be okay if Leona, who eats it daily, can live to be 108.

During the party Leona enjoyed seeing familiar faces and waved several people over to see them and shake their hand (one of the attendants said she had a very firm grip.) The room was bustling with chatter as people caught up with one another, ate cake, and wished Leona a very happy birthday.

Leona got into the birthday spirit, at one point after someone wished her a happy birthday she said, "Happy Birthday to me!" The party was a splendid event celebrating an amazing and long life held by Leona.