Plant sale to benefit community projects

May 16, 2020

A plant sale to benefit Old South Church will include a variety of shrubs, annuals, perennials and house plants.

FARMINGTON - A self-serve plant sale will take place for the next two weeks at 125 Woodfield Drive off of Perham Street; all proceeds from the sale will benefit community service programs organized by Old South Church.

From May 17 to June 7 gardeners are encouraged to stop by Woodfield Drive to shop for perennials, annuals, shrubs and house plants. Prices will range from $3 to $5 unless otherwise marked. The no-contact sale will require face masks and social distancing, with a cash box for payment. Checks can be made payable to Old South Church. Drop by hours are suggested between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

For more information call 207-358-0279.

