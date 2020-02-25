Portrait of a Graduate aims to outline and align community values

JAY - Portrait of a graduate is a collective vision of what RSU 73 students will learn and understand by graduation. To create this vision, educators, parents, students, and community members will work together to articulate a robust definition of student success for school and beyond. The conversation is open to the public and will be held on March 18 and May 6 at Spruce Mountain High School from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

This process offers an opportunity to help outline the community’s values, align

work that’s already in place, bridge existing gaps, and guide future decision-making

that will benefit all aspects of three communities.

Dinner will be served beginning at 5:30 p.m. Please RSVP to (207) 897-6722 ext. 0.