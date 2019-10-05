Pot luck supper for Phillips couple is Oct. 6

PHILLIPS - A pot luck supper in appreciation for Dick and Pam Matthews will be held on Sunday, Oct. 6 at the Phillips Area Community Center on Depot Street. The supper will begin at 5 p.m., preceded by an hour-long meet and greet beginning at 4 p.m.

The Matthews will be leaving Phillips shortly after the supper for Illinois, where they plan to live out their retirement years. Dick and Pam moved to Phillips over a decade ago. Immediately, they began searching for things to do in the community. Not waiting to be asked, they contacted several groups asking if they could be of help and help they have been.

They took an interest in everything Phillips. Among their many involvements it's hard to find anyone who doesn't know them. In recent years, Dick has been the chairman of the Sandy River Business Association and the PACC. Pam has been the secretary of SRBA. Some of the many groups they have been associated with include the Phillips Public Library, the Sandy River & Rangeley Lakes Railroad, the Phillips Historical Society, the High Peaks Alliance, FABA, the Fox Carlton Pond Sporting & Event Center, Senior Gold Leaf, the Phillips Farmers Market, the Chamber of Commerce, Old Home Week, Mt. Blue Standard Water District and many more.

While in Phillips they both have had a book published - Hell Is So Green by William Diebold, which Dick Matthews edited and provided the foreword and afterword for, and Cornelia 'Fly Rod' Crosby: Champion of Maine by Pam Matthews.

For those wishing, there will be a basket for monetary donations or gift certificates and gas cards for the couple.