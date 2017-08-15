Prince Baker Day is August 19 in New Sharon

NEW SHARON - The second annual Prince Baker Day will be held Saturday August 19 starting at 9:30 a.m. at the New Sharon Town office with a Carriage and bicycle parade followed by a kids run, sponsored by Jim Ditzler Memorial Library.

Tooney Looney will be back this year with a bounce house, and two water slides, one for 7 and under from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sandy River General will provide hotdogs again, our Fire Chief John Welch will start cooking at noon. New Sharon Snow Riders will be providing fresh hot popcorn, real live clowns, street performers, a sling shot gallery, Football throw, Snow Shoe Re - Lacing, Douin's Market will do a Whoopie Pie eating contest at 2 p.m., the whoopie pie baking contest will be judged at 11 a.m.

With first, second and third prizes from Mixed Up Cooking in Farmington, they will be judged on taste, appearance, and texture. There is a $30 gift certificate from Douin's Market for best Brownie whoopee pie, and $20 for most original. The whoopie pie contest is in honor of Joseph Douin and his famous Brownie Whoopie Pie. The Historical Museum will be open until 4 p.m.

A Meet N' Greet a Sheriff will allow children to check out the cruiser along with fire truck rides, sponsored by New Sharon Fire Department.

Face painting, along with a Dunk Tank will sell two balls for a dollar and with the donations going to a resident in need. This year's beneficiary will be Debbie Donald Tracy, in her fight against cancer. Dunk tank participates this year are Dr. Thomas Ward and our home town Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr.

Truckin' Good Food will be there for people wanting to purchase food. At 4:30 p.m. on the Lane Road the second annual Roger Lyford Smith Memorial Soap Box Derby sponsored by Pitcher Perfect Tire with top prizes being BMX Stunt bikes. At 7 p.m. at the congregational church at will be Act One, created by Nancy Porter, and Darlene Power. The play will give insight on the beginning of New Sharon, the evening will wrap up at from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. with a street dance at Pitcher Perfect Tire with Dime Store Heroes playing, and Truckin' Good Food available.

A scavenger hunt will be available where 12 questions must be answered that can all be found on the property. Submit the paper by 3 p.m. and the winners names will be entered for the mystery prize. There will also be raffles throughout the day from local businesses, including a handmade cherry jewelry chest, with a Maine Stone Jewelry gift certificate.