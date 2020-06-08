Protest in Kingfield draws 100
KINGFIELD - A protest on Wednesday evening drew roughly 100 people to the front lawn of Rolling Fatties on Main Street; the gathering was organized to protest the murder of George Floyd- a black Minneapolis man who was killed by a white police officer. Photographer Morgain Bailey attended the protest with a mission of documenting the event.
Yet hardly any mention of David Dorn,a retired 34 year Police Captain and FATHER who is every bit as black as the guy who was knelt on, He was a good and honorable man who was actually man enough to raise and support the children he created. He died on camera while looters climbed over his body carrying merchandise that they stole. I guess it should be "Only criminal and domestic terrorists lives matter." Evil is the new good,cowardice in now bravery and cruelty is the new kindness. We are done. Russia and China can take us any time they want to. See how you like living under them.
All Racists should be afraid.
And so should Rioters and troublemakers of a stripes.
Yes.
Everything is Beautiful.
We, as Americans, all have the right to free speech. I appreciate that . One can only hope that we will see 100 new faces at the Memorial Day service, directly across the street next year. The freedom we have today was given by those that defended this Country over and over again. Many of them never made it home. Please take the same opportunity to recognize what they did for us as well. Thank You