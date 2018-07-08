Public invited to Christmas basket ride and barbecue

CARTHAGE - On Saturday, July 14 The Franklin County Chapter of United Bikers of Maine is sponsoring a scenic ride through Franklin County, starting at the Mount Blue Shopping Center next to Dunkin' Donuts then touring Northern Franklin County and ending with a chicken Barbecue on the Web River in Carthage. 100% of all funds raised will go to fund presents for children in need at Christmas. Food is being donated by United Bikers of Maine.

Start time is at 9:30 a.m. at the Mt. Blue Shopping Center with the ride to begin at 10:00 a.m.

All are welcome, If you can’t make the ride please come to the cookout. The Chicken Barbecue will be at 847 Carthage Rd.in Carthage at 1 p.m. The cost is $10.00 per plate.