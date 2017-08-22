Public meeting in Jay to discuss improvements to Seven Mile Stream Bridge

JAY - A preliminary public meeting will be held in Jay on Aug. 31 to discuss future improvements to the Seven Mile Stream Bridge.

The meeting will be held on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 6 p.m. at the Jay Town Office located at 340 Main Street. Maine Department of Transportation will hold a preliminary public meeting to discuss future improvements to the Seven Mile Stream Bridge (#3801) which carries Route 140 over the Seven Mile Stream.

Representatives of MDOT will be present to present the proposed recommendations for the project, listen to concerns, receive comments, and answer questions from anyone with an interest. MaineDOT is particularly interested in learning local views relative to project consistency with local comprehensive plans, discovering local resources, and identifying local concerns and issues.

Anyone with an interest in the project is invited to attend and participate in the meeting. Accommodations will be made for persons with disabilities. Auxiliary aids will be provided upon advanced request.

Any inquiries regarding this project may be directed to the attention of Joseph Stilwell, Project Manager, Maine Department of Transportation, Bridge Program, 16 State House Station, Augusta, Maine 04333-0016. Telephone: (207) 624-3336. Email: joseph.r.stilwell@maine.gov.