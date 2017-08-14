Quilt raffle to benefit food closet

FARMINGTON - The Care and Share Food Closet is selling chances on a quilt, a cord of well seasoned wood, and four passes to Sunday River. Tickets are $1 each, 6 for $5, and an arms length for $10. They are 50/50 tickets, so you fill out your information on one ticket, put in in the correct jar (for the prize of your choice), and hope you win. Tickets are available now and they will be available across from the Home Cookin' Booth at Farmington Fair.

The drawing will be Monday Sept. 25 after the fair.

Everyone will win with this raffle. The Closet feeds over 350 families in our communities and needs income to be able to purchase food from Good Shepard. We are able to by at a discount, but it is still an expense that needs to be met to meet the need in the area.