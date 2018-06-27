R.E.A.S.O.N raises $1,200 for Special Olympics

FARMINGTON -Rides Exclusively About Supporting Our Neighbors and Jay AmVets would like to thank everyone that made the First Annual Blessing of the motorcycle, ride, BBQ, auction, and dance for Special Olympics a success. Chance of rain and a number of other events scheduled did not stop 30 plus bikes and cars from participating in the ride. We raised $1,200 for the Special Olympics and $300 for St Rosa of the Lima children’s summer camp.

We would like to thank the businesses and people that donated for the benefit and auction:

Pine Tree Orthopedic Lab, The Lunch Pad, Chuck Wagon Restaurant, Pearls in the Pines, Motor Supply of Livermore Falls and Farmington, LeFleur’s Restaurant, Hannaford Jay and Farmington, Subway Jay, Four Winds Lobster Company, Riverbend Campground, The Flower Barn, Collins Pipe and Supply, Jo’s Hair Fashion, Hillside Sports Club, Kurt Anderson, Alpine Machine, Jim Baines, Finely’s Funeral Home, Mallard Mart, Mixed Up, Dunkin Donuts, A Serendipity Moment, Paris Farmer’s Union of Jay, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Meadow Lane Bowling, Wheeler Hill Logging, Delightfully Delicious Cakes, Napa Auto Parts, VIP Discount Auto Center, Irving’s, Barry’s Garage, Sara Gauthier, Harris Septic, LuLaRoe Wendy and Katelyn, Jewelry By Ami Huff, Auto Zone, Farmington Underground, Sears Hometown Store, Smart Style, Curl up & Dye, Collins Cakes and Bakes, Nana’s Creations.

Special Thank you to the Fourniers, Robinsons, Hargreaves, Merrills, Bachelders, Morrisons, and Evertts for soliciting donations, cooking and helping with the over all event!

R.E.A.S.O.N is a group of people who like to ride and help our neighbors. We are not a club, or organization. We welcome two-wheels and up to join our events. No politics and ALL the proceeds go to the charity. Watch for our next event.