Raffle to benefit Narrow Gauge Quilters members

PHILLIPS - The Narrow Gauge Quilters is a small group of women who meet weekly to create beautiful quilts for charities and for local families who may have faced difficult situations such as fire, etc.

"One of our members has recently been diagnosed with cancer. She has already undergone surgery and treatment and is facing additional surgeries and various treatments. We are able to provide the family with meals when they are at home, but felt we needed to do more to help our friend through these difficult days," said quilter Pam Lambert.

The group decided to raffle off one of its quilts in order to provide travel assistance for the many trips to and from hospitals and doctors.

"We are attending various events in our area to show our quilt, talk about our friend and our quilts and to sell raffle tickets," she said.

If you would like to be part of the group's effort, raffle tickets are $1 for one or $5 for six chances to put a beautiful and warm quilt on your bed. Drawing the winning ticket will be held on Feb. 2 so there will be plenty of cold weather to show you how wonderful a quilt can be. FMI, call Lambert at 798-1536.