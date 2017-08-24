Rangeley, Chamber announce plans for BikeMaine 2017 Layover

RANGELEY - The Town of Rangeley, the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce and a group of volunteers have been working for months and are now busy putting the final touches on plans to host the 2017 BikeMaine visitors Sept. 12 – 14.

On Tuesday, Sept. 12, 400 cyclists and 75 support staff will be arriving in Rangeley and the Rangeley region is preparing to give them a rousing welcome and show them what makes the area so special and unique. There are numerous activities planned for the visitors and shuttle service will be provided to transport them to many of the region’s points of interest, restaurants and shops.

Many of the area’s local businesses are expanding their hours and offering specials to the BikeMaine visitors. Local residents are encouraged to get involved and help welcome the cyclists as they arrive starting midday on Tuesday, Sept. 12. They will be riding from Kingfield and arriving at the Rangeley Town Park, where many of the visitors will be camping during their stay.

Everyone is urged to join in welcoming the visitors, show them our famous Rangeley hospitality and share with them personal accounts of everything that makes the Rangeley region the magical place it is.