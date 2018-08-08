Rangeley Family Medicine seeks food mobile volunteers

RANGELEY - Rangeley Family Medicine will be hosting Good Shepherd Food Bank’s Food Mobile on Wednesday, Sept. 5 to distribute food including fresh produce, meat, and non-perishable items to people in the greater Rangeley Area with limited food resources. Rangeley Family Medicine is seeking volunteers to make this event successful.

Responsibilities include assistance with food distribution and carrying food boxes to cars. Volunteers are needed from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the health center, located at 42 Dallas Hill Road, Rangeley.

If you are interested in volunteering for this local community event to address food insecurity, please contact Emily Kovalesky at Emily.Kovalesky@healthreach.org or call (207)515-5197.