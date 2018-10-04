Rangeley Friends of the Arts celebrates 50th anniversary

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Friends of the Arts celebrated their 50th year of presenting and promoting the arts in the Rangeley Lakes Region at a gathering at the Mountain Star Estate on Sept. 25. Donors, sponsors, and volunteers gathered to enjoy music by The Corvettes, delicious food, fellowship and the ambiance of the lovely venue while celebrating 50 years of memories and the path of the Rangeley Friends of the Arts.

President Valerie Zapolsky welcomed all with a speech of thanks; two Chevrolet Corvettes were on display at the entrance; there were exhibits around the room naming every donor, performer and volunteer through the years; there was an auction run by Larry Koob, and many attendees generously gave to the general fund.

The RFA wishes to thank the entire community for support through the years. For more info on the RFA and their programming, visit rangeleyarts.org.