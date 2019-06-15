Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce announces recipient of annual Community Service Award

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that it has awarded the annual Community Service Award to the Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust.

The ceremony took place at the Chamber’s Annual Dinner at the Furbish Brew House and Eats on Monday evening, June 10. The award, presented by the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce, is in recognition of all that the Trust does to benefit the Rangeley region. Chamber Vice President Margie Jamison presented a plaque to David Miller, RLHT Executive Director, commemorating the occasion. Congratulatory letters from Sen. Susan Collins, Sen. Angus King and Rep. Jared Golden were also presented by the Senators’ and Representative’s staff.