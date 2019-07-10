Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce celebrates success of July 3rd in the Park

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that the "July 3rd in the Park" event was a resounding success for all involved. Visitors were treated to a variety of delicious foods and fun activities for the kids, the Joan Frost Art Show and the 2nd Annual Great American Dog Parade. Also on hand were the Border Patrol and Rangeley Fire & Rescue, displaying equipment and talking with many of the visitors. The beautiful lakeside park provided an ideal backdrop for the event and enticed visitors to come enjoy the beauty of the park and take advantage of all that the area non-profits had to offer.

The band Say What! performed for the crowd in the evening leading up to the spectacular fireworks at dusk.

There were more than 25 dogs entered in the parade and picking just 3 winners was a difficult task that was handled by Heidi Klozotsky of the Border Patrol and Chamber Board Members Joanne Dunlap and Jim Ferrara. The winners were “Prudence” and “Rose” owned by Jennifer and John Burke, “Mozzie” and “Trace” owned by Mirren Hibbert and Lily Grover and “Xander” and “Charlie” owned by Sarah and Parker Minzy.

Next up on the Chamber's slate of major summer events is the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic, scheduled for August 21. This much anticipated event promises to be a fun outing for all involved. More details will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information, contact the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce at 864-5571 or info@rangeleymaine.com, visit www.rangeleymaine.com or follow on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/RangeleyLakes.ChamberofCommerce.RangeleyMaine.