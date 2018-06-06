Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce presenting July 3rd in the Park

RANGELEY - On Tuesday, July 3, the park will come alive with activities, food and entertainment for all ages, all provided by our area nonprofit organizations. This will be a true family day packed with fun.

Festivities will start at 11 a.m., with a 2-hour interactive children’s entertainment performance, following the Children’s Parade at 10AM and the Duck Race on Haley Pond at 10:30 a.m. Following the children’s entertainment, there will be additional live entertainment throughout the day, ending with the band Jo Jo and the Bros, starting around 6 p.m. and leading right up to the spectacular fireworks show over the lake at dusk.

This event is certain to continue the grand tradition of celebrating Independence Day in Rangeley's beautiful park. Visitors will enjoy food, live entertainment, games, special activities for kids, demonstrations and more, all in the splendor of the picturesque lakeside park. There will also be a variety of items for sale and the Chamber's silent auction will be going on all day at the Chamber office at the entrance to the park.

The Chamber Events Committee has worked very hard over the past few years to bring back the tradition of Independence Day in the park and this is the second year of teaming up with the Rangeley Recreation Department to offer even more fun family activities, including several bouncy houses.

Thanks to the hard work and dedication of the area's nonprofit organizations, this is sure to be a day you won't want to miss! For more information, contact the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce at 864-5571 or info@rangeleymaine.com, visit www.rangeleymaine.com or follow on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/RangeleyLakes.ChamberofCommerce.RangeleyMaine.