Rangeley Lakes Historical Society to host community supper at Bald Mountain Camps

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Lakes Region Historical Society will host a complimentary bean supper at Bald Mountain Camps on Thursday, May 24 beginning with a cocktail hour at 5 p.m.

The evening will feature live music by the Sandy River Ramblers playing their original songs about the region as well as some old favorites. There will also be a silent auction, door prizes, and a cash bar.

Those planning to attend are encouraged to bring a favorite dessert to share for the "Potluck Dessert." The hearty meal of baked beans, hot dogs, biscuits, and coleslaw is complimentary, however donations in support are welcome.

"The Historical Society hosted this event for the first time last spring and it was a huge success. The music by the Ramblers was terrific and Bald Mountain Camps provided a delicious meal," said Executive Director Bill Pierce.

Those wishing to attend this fun community event are asked to RSVP by calling 864-3091, by 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 22. Seating is limited.

"It’s just a fun way to come together as a community before the busy summer starts and a good time will be had by all," said Pierce.

The Rangeley Lakes Historical Society is a 501c3 Non-profit operating the Outdoor Sporting Heritage Museum in Oquossoc and the Rangeley History Museum in downtown Rangeley to help preserve and share the region’s iconic history. The Society's programs and exhibits celebrate the region’s unique character and heritage through the dedication of its volunteers, generosity of its membership, private foundations and fundraising programs, without state or local tax-payer support.

For more information, please email: wapierce1@gmail.com or log on to: http://www.rangeleyhistoricalsociety.org/