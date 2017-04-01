Rangeley Lakes Regional School senior wins this year’s Principal’s Award

Rangeley - Haley Morrill, a senior at Rangeley Lakes Regional School, has been selected to receive the 2017 Principal's Award. The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals' Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior's academic achievement and citizenship. Morrill is the daughter of Steve and Roberta Morrill of Rangeley.

“Haley stands out among the crowd as a leader. She is committed to her academics, taking online college and AP courses. She participates in extra-curricular activities; including drama, athletics, President of Student Council, President of Interact, RSU 78 School Board student representative, and volunteers to help peers in academics. Above all this, she exhibits exemplary character. She has consistently advocated for positive school change on behalf of the student body, she strives for excellence in everything she does,” Principal Charles Brown said.

Morrill and Principal Brown along with other award winners and their principals will attended an Honors Luncheon at the Spectacular Event Center in Bangor on Saturday, April 1.

The Honors Luncheon recognized these outstanding students with the presentation of an individual plaque and the awarding of five $1,000 scholarships in the names of Horace O. McGowan and Richard W. Tyler. Mr. McGowan and Mr. Tyler were former Maine principals and executive directors of the Association. An additional five $1,000 scholarships will be presented through the efforts of the MPA Scholarship Golf Tournament.

The Principal's Award is presented in more than 100 Maine public and private high schools by member principals of the MPA, the professional association which represents Maine's school administrators.