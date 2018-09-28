Rangeley Oktoberfest Brat & Strudel Contest winners announced

RANGELEY - The 5th Annual Rangeley Oktoberfest Brat & Strudel Contest was held Thursday night, sponsored by the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce and hosted by The Rangeley Inn and Tavern.

Local chefs prepared their best brat and strudel and their entries were judged by both a panel of expert judges (Jim Ferrara, Klara Haines and Skender Liedl) and a popular vote cast by the approximately100 attendees.The winners were:

Judges' Vote

Brat - The Red Onion

Strudel – The Shed

Popular Vote

Brat – Sarge's Sports Pub

Strudel - Just Desserts