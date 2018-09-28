Franklin Countys First News

Rangeley Oktoberfest Brat & Strudel Contest winners announced

Posted by • September 28, 2018 •

The winners, left to right: Margaret White, Sarge's Sports Pub - Best Brat (popular vote); Monika Liedl, The Red Onion - Best Brat (judges' vote); Patrick Friehl, The Shed - Best Strudel (judges' vote); Ana Wetherill, Just Desserts - Best Strudel (popular vote).

RANGELEY - The 5th Annual Rangeley Oktoberfest Brat & Strudel Contest was held Thursday night, sponsored by the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce and hosted by The Rangeley Inn and Tavern.

Local chefs prepared their best brat and strudel and their entries were judged by both a panel of expert judges (Jim Ferrara, Klara Haines and Skender Liedl) and a popular vote cast by the approximately100 attendees.The winners were:

Judges' Vote
Brat - The Red Onion
Strudel – The Shed

Popular Vote
Brat – Sarge's Sports Pub
Strudel - Just Desserts

