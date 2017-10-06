Rangeley Oktoberfest Weekend: Brat and strudel winners announced

RANGELEY - The annual Rangeley Oktoberfest Brat & Strudel Contest was held Thursday night, sponsored by the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce and hosted by The Rangeley Inn and Tavern.

Local chefs prepared their best brat and strudel and their entries were judged by both a panel of expert judges (Klara Haines, Gerlinde Stretz and Hans Stretz) and a popular vote cast by the approximately 100 attendees. The winners were:



Judges' Vote

Brat - Rangeley IGA (Buzzy Jensen)

Strudel – Mountain Catering (Michael Flewelling)



Popular Vote

Brat – Rangeley IGA (Buzzy Jensen)

Strudel – Just Desserts (Ana Wetherill)