Rangeley Oktoberfest Weekend line up

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Oktoberfest Weekend (Sept. 28 through Oct. 1) activities have been announced and range from a Brat & Strudel contest to Stein Hoisting competitions to special menus at many restaurants in Rangeley and Oquossoc to the Maine Forestry Museum's 25th Annual Apple Festival.

Rangeley Oktoberfest weekend kicks off with the annual Brat & Strudel Contest on Thursday, Sept. 28, sponsored by the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce. This event will again be held at The Rangeley Tavern, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Entrants will put forth their best brat and strudel and the public is invited to taste samples from all participants. Each attendee will receive a free commemorative Rangeley Oktoberfest mug and tastings of all brat and strudel entries. Winners will earn bragging rights based on voting by both the public and a panel of expert judges. Brat and strudel entrants confirmed at press time include the following:

Blue Orchid

Forks in the Air

Inner Eye

Just Desserts

Moose Alley

Rangeley IGA

Sarge's Pub

The Shed

The Rangeley Oktoberfest events continue throughout the weekend and highlights are provided below:

Thursday, Sept. 28

Kids Harvest Party at Classic Provisions

5 p.m. to 7 p.m. – For kids of all ages – fall crafts & candy apple making. Parents can go enjoy themselves at the Brat & Strudel Contest.

Stein Hoisting Semifinals

6 p.m. - Rangeley Inn & Tavern (2443 Main St., Rangeley)

7 p.m. – Twisted Willow (2303 Main St., Rangeley)

Friday, Sept. 29

SoJo’s Scarecrow Ball (All Weekend)

Take a stroll down High Street during Oktoberfest weekend and cast your vote for your favorite scarecrow at Classic Provisions (2485 Main St., Rangeley)!

Stein Hoisting Semifinals

6 p.m. - Bald Mountain Camps (125 Bald Mountain Road, Oquossoc)

7 p.m. - 45th Parallel (17 Rumford Rd., Oquossoc)

8 p.m. - Moose Alley (2809 Main St., Rangeley)

9 p.m. - Sarge's (2454 Main St., Rangeley)

Music

9 p.m. - Live Music - Moose Alley (2809 Main St., Rangeley)

Saturday, Sept. 30

Maine Forestry Museum's 25th Annual Apple Festival

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Church of the Good Shepherd (2614 Main St., Rangeley)

Horse & Wagon Rides – sponsored by The Alpine Shop

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – The Alpine Shop (2504 Main St., Rangeley)

Sam Adams Beer Chugging Contest & German Beer Hall Lunch

12 p.m. to 2 p.m. - Moose Alley (2809 Main St., Rangeley)

Movie – Hacksaw Ridge

5 p.m. and 8 p.m. – RFA Lakeside Theater (2493 Main St., Rangeley) – ½ off admission with Oktoberfest brochure

Stein Hoisting Finals

8 p.m. - Moose Alley (2809 Main St., Rangeley)

Music

Four Season’s Café (82 Carry Road, Oquossoc)

Sarge's (2454 Main St., Rangeley)

Live Music (Saturday afternoon, 1-5PM & night, 9PM) - Moose Alley (2809 Main St., Rangeley)

Sunday, October 1st

Katzenjammer Brunch (7AM-2PM)

Four Season's Cafe (82 Carry Rd., Oquossoc)

Gingerbread House Restaurant (55 Carry Rd., Oquossoc)

Inner Eye (2487 Main St., Rangeley)

Oktoberfest Family Fitness

Rangeley Health & Wellness / Rangeley Fitness Center (Dallas Hill Road, Rangeley) – Pumpkin carrying, apple tossing and more!

“Red Flannel Hash Experience”

Join Classic Provisions & Blueberry Hill Farm for family style brunch in the field. Limited availability. Reservations required. Call 864-2717 for details.

Katzenjammer Lunch (Open at Noon)

Moose Alley (2809 Main St., Rangeley) – plus $5/per person Unlimited Bowling/Billiards (5PM-10PM)

Music

7 p.m. - Open Mic - Moose Alley (2809 Main St., Rangeley)