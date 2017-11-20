Rangeley Public Library annual fund drive

RANGELEY - Once again the Rangeley Public Library has begun its Annual Fund Drive seeking support from local residents as well as seasonal visitors. Many of you understand that the Rangeley Public Library is a private, non-profit organization, but there may be some who are not aware that even with the Town and Plantation municipal contributions the library receives through local tax dollars, the RPL organization still has the daunting task of raising, on its own, about half of what is needed just to keep the library up and running. That is why this Annual Fund Drive is so important.

Throughout the year on-going fundraisers such as the Book and Bake Sale, the Pies and Prose and Plants sale, the Gala, money from the sale of the local phone book and the Spaghetti Supper help with this goal; but it is still the individual contributions from our supporters within our community, both year-round and seasonal, that represent the bulk of the all-important fundraising dollars.

The much-needed tax-deductible contributions that we receive during this Annual Fund Drive are not just used to cover the “extras.” They are essential components of the Library’s budget. They pay for heat, staff salaries, book purchases, programs, as well as the maintenance and operation of the building. Grant writing is always on-going but increasingly competitive, and when the library is fortunate enough to receive grant funds, those dollars are usually restricted in that we are required to use them to help pay for special programs or to purchase specific equipment and technology.

The bottom line is that your individual gifts are so important to help insure that the Library continues into the future as a place to educate, read, share, talk, learn and meet with our neighbors within the community. It is so easy to make a donation. Checks can be mailed to Rangeley Public Library at PO Box 381, Rangeley, ME 049790, or through PayPal by going to the website at www.rangeleylibrary.com, and clicking on the 6th tab on the left hand side labeled “Make a Donation”. The Library could not exist without the support of its donors, and to all of you, the Board of Trustees wishes to express sincere gratitude and appreciation.