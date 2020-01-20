Rangeley Public Library’s 22nd annual spaghetti supper fundraiser

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Public Library will host its 22nd annual spaghetti supper fundraiser on Feb. 15; all money raised benefits the RPL.

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. ticket holders are welcome to enjoy an all-you-can-eat meal cooked by the Cerminara family at the Undercroft of the Church of the Good Shepherd on Main Street. The meal will include spaghetti and meatballs, salad, garlic bread and homemade brownie sundaes. Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children under 12 years old.

There will also be a raffle with tickets $5 each, or 5 tickets for $20. In addition, the Cerminaras will be selling jars of their homemade sauce and meatballs.