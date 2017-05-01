Rangeley’s fifth annual Home, Garden and Sport Show May 27

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the Fifth Annual Rangeley Home, Garden and Sport Show on Saturday, May 27 at The Rangeley Inn on Main Street. The event will be open 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and admission is free.

The event will promote area builders, landscapers, building supplies, architects, real estate agencies, unique Rangeley crafts for the home and garden, as well as sports equipment rentals and dealers, guides and much more.

This year, there is a raffle for a Traeger Pellet Grill (retail value $450). Raffle tickets are $5 each or 3 for $12 and are available now at the Chamber of Commerce office and will be available through May 27. The drawing will be held at the show at 2 p.m.

This year, the event is expanding to include more items for sale, demonstrations, informational sessions and interactive activities, as well as activities for the kids. There will be something for everyone in the family.

As in past years, there will be door prizes, displays and a wealth of local information. The show will be on the Saturday of Memorial Day Weekend, so organizers are anticipating a large crowd. Anyone interested in being a vendor at this event should contact the Chamber at 864-5571 or <ahref="mailto:info@rangeleymaine.com">info@rangeleymaine.com.