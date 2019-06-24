Rangeley’s July 3 in the Park event

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the fifth Annual July 3 in the Park event.

On Wednesday, July 3, the park will come alive with activities, food and entertainment for all ages, all provided by area nonprofit organizations. This will be a true family day packed with fun. Festivities will start at 9 a.m., when the Chamber’s Silent Auction opens. The Doll Carriage Parade starts at 10 a.m. and the Duck Race on Haley Pond at 10:30 a.m. The Frost Memorial Art Show will run 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Rangeley’s Border Patrol agents will be on hand to meet and greet folks. The Rangeley Recreation Department will again be sponsoring the bouncy houses in the park. The second annual “Rangeley’s Great American Dog Parade” starts at 2 p.m. and prizes will be awarded. The band Say What! will perform at 6 p.m. and lead right up to the spectacular fireworks show over the lake at dusk.

This event is certain to continue the grand tradition of celebrating Independence Day in Rangeley's beautiful park. Visitors will enjoy food, live entertainment, games, special activities for kids and more, all in the splendor of the picturesque lakeside park. There will also be a variety of items for sale and the Chamber's silent auction will be going on all day at the Chamber office at the entrance to the park.

For more information, contact the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce at 864-5571 or info@rangeleymaine.com, visit www.rangeleymaine.com or follow on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/RangeleyLakes.ChamberofCommerce.RangeleyMaine.