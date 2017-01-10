Rangeley’s Parade of Trees a success

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Rotary and Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce are pleased to announce another successful Parade of Trees fundraiser this year. The event, which took place at Saddleback Mountain, raised money to support many local non-profit organizations.

Businesses that donated decorated trees included Welcome Home, Sunrise View Farms, the Rangeley & Oquossoc Merchants (two trees) and Morton & Furbish Real Estate and Rentals. The trees were valued at $800 to $3,000 each. The "Community Miracle Tree," donated by Morton & Furbish Real Estate and Rentals, raised over $13,000 that will be distributed to community residents in need this winter.

Wreaths valued at $125 to $250 each were also auctioned and were donated by Forks in the Air, Lakeside Convenience & Marina, Bald Mountain Camps, Classic Provisions, Sandy River Greens and the Farmer's Market.

Again this year, there was a special group of trees decorated by Rangeley Lakes Regional School students and sponsored by local businesses: the K-5 Tree, sponsored by Burgess Construction, the Class of 2017 Tree, sponsored by Franklin Savings Bank, the Class of 2018 Tree, sponsored by Summit Roofing, the Class of 2019 Tree, sponsored by Moose Alley, the Class of 2020 Tree, sponsored by The Rangeley Highlander and the Class of 2021 Tree, sponsored by The Rangeley Inn & Tavern.

There were also two trees raffled off that benefited the PTA and Little Mountain School.

Rounding out the slate was the popular silent auction of items provided by area non-profit organizations, including the RLRS sixth grade class, the Rangeley Public Library, the RLRS Class of 2017, Rangeley Health and Wellness and the Rangeley Friends of the Arts (RFA). Proceeds from the auctioned items were shared with each non-profit group.

Organizer Leeanna Wilbur, of the Rangeley Rotary Club, on behalf of the Parade of Trees Committee, thanked everyone who participated in the successful event, including the businesses that sponsored trees and wreathes, businesses that donated to the merchant trees, students at RLRS, the local non-profits, Saddleback Mountain and all those who attended and participated in the popular community holiday event.