Recreation Department offering Senior Social events throughout the week

FARMINGTON - The Recreation Department is offering a wide variety of games and activities for seniors throughout the week, in a bid to provide them a place to gather and socialize.

The new Senior Social program is a free opportunity for adults to gather at the Community Center for different activities. Tuesdays are designated as art and music days, Wednesdays will feature pickleball and other structured games in the gym, and Thursdays will offer card games, chess, checkers, etc. This program was created because of the demand for an open place for adults to be active and collective through the winter months.

In addition, the Community Center will be hosting Thai Chi with Eddie Yuen on Thursday evenings from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. A singing group will be assembling on Mondays from 12:45 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Both of these programs are free for the public as well.

Anyone should feel free to drop in and join any of these activities at anytime and if there are any questions please call the Farmington Rec Department at 778-3464.