Reeds Mill Church to hold annual meeting on June 10

MADRID – The annual meeting of the parishioners of Reed Mill Church will be held Sunday, June 10, at 2 p.m. Trustees and all other interested parties will attend with the intention of hearing reports, acting on any business and sharing thoughts on the activities of the church.

Reeds Mill Church depends on the interest and presence of people who appreciate the history of the church wishing to see it maintained and continue on as a functioning worship center. We welcome ideas of ways to keep the church in the public eye and to keep preserving its rich past.

The doors will be opening for worship during the summer months on July 1. This nondenominational Christian church provides worship services to the public every July and August Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m., with the exception of August 26, which is Old Home Sunday; on that Sunday the worship service is held at 1 p.m. following a potluck picnic at noon.

To see who will be leading services, please look at our web site, www.reedsmillchurch.org or call Naomi at 778-4040. Learn about our September hymn sing, the annual Thanksgiving morning service and the Candlelight Christmas service on the website as well as information about the church’s history and the Reeds Mill Ladies’ Sewing Circle whose dedication to assist with maintenance of the church is accomplished through the sales of their handmade quilts and other stitched items.