Regional Public Speaking Contest held at the Strong School

STRONG - On Tuesday, March 20, the Regional Public Speaking Contest was held at the Strong School.

Public speaking is open to students in grades five through eight. The students were coached in their respective schools by Margaret Adams at Kingfield, Phillip Olivieri at Phillips, Peter Farnsworth at Stratton and Wendy Morrill at Strong.

After a lengthy deliberation by the judges, Julieanne Pearson - Belanger, Cheryl Pike, John Lawson and Greta Espeaignnette, the following students claimed the top three positions: First Place: Gracie Mae Fargo - Stratton, Second Place - Maggie Swain - Kingfield, and Third Place - Martha Morrill - Strong.