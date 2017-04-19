Registration open for Maine’s Mega Yard Sale

FARMINGTON - Maine’s Mega Yard Sale at the Farmington Fairgrounds is coming to town on Saturday, June 17 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for central Maine’s largest yard sale, to benefit the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Organizers are expecting more than 500 yard sale shoppers and the event will include almost 100 people selling their personal yard sale or direct sales items. Parking is free, and with just a $1 entry fee for anyone 7 years and older, visitors will be able to peruse the sales, and purchase snacks and beverages from food vendors. This will be a fun outdoor event for families.

Shoppers will park on High Street directly across from the Fairgrounds. Doors to the Fairground will open promptly at 8 a.m.

For those wanting to sell their yard sale or hand-made/direct-sales items, registration is open online at fcanimalshelter.org under the Events tab, or call (207)778-2638 for more information.

Maine's Mega Yard Sale is one of the largest fundraisers of the year for the Franklin County Animal Shelter. The summer is a very busy time of year for the shelter, so the proceeds from entrance fees and vendor registration fees will help cover the cost of spaying/ neutering, vaccinating, feeding, and caring for the many stray cats and dogs brought to the shelter.