Relay for Life to be held at the UMF Fitness Center

FARMINGTON - University of Maine at Farmington students are gearing up for the annual Relay for Life event scheduled from 9 p.m., Friday, April 7 to 6 a.m., Saturday, April 8, in the UMF Fitness Center. The cost to attend the event is $10 and will include free food, activities and entertainment.

Relay for Life is the signature fundraiser for the American Cancer Society and is held in more than 5,200 communities and 27 countries around the world. Coordinated and run by student volunteers, the UMF event hopes to raise more than last year’s goal of $15,000 to help make a global impact on cancer.

A team fundraising event, the relay participants take turns walking around the FRC track. Each team sets up a themed campsite at the event and continues their fundraising efforts by collecting donations for food, goods, games and activities. This money will count towards their overall team fundraising goal.

For more information, contact Joshua Beckett, UMF sophomore from Warren majoring in elementary education, at josh.beckett@maine.edu.