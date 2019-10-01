Results for the FCAS Strut for Strays! event

FARMINGTON - Saturday was a perfect morning along the Nordic trails of Titcomb Mountain and the Whistle Stop Trail for the 100-plus runners, walkers and dogs who participated in the 6th annual Strut for Strays! 5K Trail Run and Dog Walk hosted by the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

The event is supported by sponsors who donate money, gift cards, gift certificates, food, water, promotional items and other prizes to help attract participants. This year's event was sponsored by businesses from Carrabassett Valley, Farmington, Jay, Kingfield, Livermore Falls, New Sharon, and Wilton.

Ross Cram and dog Nika were the overall winning team finishing the 5K course in 22.26 minutes; just holding off Nate Paling at the finish line. There were 18 different categories, each with individual prizes, as well as several grand prize drawings.

Category Winners

Results by Time



Complete results are also posted on the FCAS website at fcanimalshelter.org/strut-for-strays-results.